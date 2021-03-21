STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian medical service cadre soon?

An Indian Medical Service, along the lines of other civil services such as IAS, IFS, IPS, etc, may soon see the light of day.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:09 AM

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Indian Medical Service, along the lines of other civil services such as IAS, IFS, IPS, etc, may soon see the light of day. A Parliamentary committee recently expressed views in favour of exploring the possibility of a service that would bring a major change to the health system of the country. 

Former president of the Indian Medical Association who had submitted a policy report demanding a cadre of health professionals in 2020, Dr Rajan Sharma, said the pandemic had driven home the importance of health professionals not just in managing the pandemic in health institutions, but also at the level of the government.

“IMS would provide efficient health care managers to enhance the success of health projects and formulate policy, and the course of action for fighting diseases,” he said. Covid has exposed the lack of coordination and collaboration between the public and private sector in view of the inadequacy of health facilities. In its policy report, the IMA had said, “IMS could be a game-changer. It is a matter of record that such a service exited in British India.” 

Dr Sharma added, “The committee has taken note of it and expressed its views in favour of this. We are hoping it will come through soon.” All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Federation of Resident Doctors Association had also demanded such a cadre, saying it would bridge the gap between decision-making and delivery.

According to Dr Srinivasa S, Chairman of the IMA’s Standing Committee for Child Health, IMS cadre could hold health-related administrative responsibilities at the district level, state and national level.
Dr Rajan said, “Basic qualification to be eligible for the examination should be MBBS, and the exams can be conducted like other UPSC exams. Terms of service conditions, posting, recruitment, and other criteria can be similar to those applicable for the IAS.”

