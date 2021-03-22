STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sound of musical diplomacy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The world’s largest democracy, India, and the world’s oldest democracy, the United States of America, have shared social, economic and political partnership over the years. Now, music too has become central to diplomacy.

City-based ghatam player Giridhar Udupa and the US Air Force Band of the Pacific have collaborated to form ‘Open Clusters’. The band is a squadron of professional U S Air Force musicians who perform in diverse musical configurations.

The Hawaii-based band released a music video on March 17, featuring defence personnel, including senior airman Guy James on guitar, staff sergeant Andrew Detra on bass, technical sergeant Cruz on percussion, and Udupa on ghatam.

The collaboration is an initiative of the US Consulate General based in Chennai to support Aero India 2021. The three-minute and 12-second video blends animation and realistic presentation of the artistes. “I am glad that music was central to diplomacy where a blend of classical and western-style fusion could produce world music scene,” says Udupa.  

The birth of Open Clusters took place when the band wanted to perform at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru, but had to shelve it due to Covid-19 restrictions. Technical Sergeant Wilfredo Cruz says, “The pandemic did not allow us to perform in  India yet music connects all regardless of distance or borders. 
We leverage music to strengthen bonds with friends and partners through the Indo-Pacific region.”

