STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Crypto and the city

This new web series about the cyber world, starring Prateik Babbar, might just include a link to namma ooru in its second season, which is currently work in progress

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the series

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cryptocurrency seems to be the buzzword these days. So much so that filmmaker Sajit Warrier has just released a new Hindi web series that features this in its plot line. Chakravyuh stars Prateik Babbar and Simran Kaur Mundi in the lead roles and according to Warrier, subjects related to the digital world and other technical subjects are alien to the mass audience.

“The story is set around the world of cryptocurrency and a lot of research went into it. Prateik Babbar had to play an police officer who has to figure out his way into the cyber world,” says Warrier, who was also the creative producer of Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn. 

The series was released on March 12 and is streaming on MX Player. Interestingly, Warrier also has plans of including a connection to namma ooru in the story, in order to establish a link between the digital world and the IT capital of India. “Although we had plans to have a Bengaluru background, we stuck to Mumbai. But we are working on the script for the upcoming season of Chakravyuh, which might have a Bengaluru connect to it,” says the director, who is planning to make a visit to the city in April or May. 

The director is a fine arts student from Baroda  who went on to work with film and tv studios in Hollywood, Los Angeles; Dubai and Mumbai. He specialises in creating original OTT series. “I am a fan of crime, cyber crime and dark stories. I make sure that the narrative syncs well with the youth as there are a lot of them who engage actively on social media,” says the 40-year-old. Speaking about the advantage of OTT platforms, the filmmaker believes that the format allows directors to be more flexible.

“The OTT platform gives me a chance to experiment with different genres. A similar story releasing in a theatre would not cause much impact. The story becomes more personal while watching on an OTT platform,” says Warrier, who also believes that the audience can zero in well and grasp the value of other supporting characters in a web series. “Simran is a big star in Punjab and her character in this story would just be in passing if it were in theatres. However, a web series allows a character to settle in even after three or four episodes.” 

Although the filmmaker was born in Kolkata and works in Mumbai, he is all praises for Bengaluru. “My brother is working as an IT professional in Bengaluru and my parents are staying there as well. The city is the best place to relax or party. During my previous visits here, I went for long drives to Mysuru and Puducherry, among other places.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp