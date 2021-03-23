STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC: Will govt have private body review Namma Metro terms?

‘Incumbent officer hasn’t applied mind in checking BMRCL-Govt MoU; Seek help from IIT, IIM to assess compliance’

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:38 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday asked the State and Central Governments and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to make a statement, whether they are prepared to appoint an independent agency like IIM or IIT, to ascertain that all the terms and conditions of the MoU entered in respect of Phase-1 of metro rail project, are complied with in true letter and spirit. 

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj posed this question to them in response to a PIL filed by DT Devare and Bangalore Environment Trust, seeking directions for implementation of all terms and conditions, which include Comprehensive Mobility Plan and Integrated Traffic Rationalisation Plan, which are imposed by the Union Government, while entering into the MoU with the State Government and BMRCL. 

Noting that the officer appointed by the Centre has not applied his mind with regard to the compliance of terms and conditions, while giving approval for the metro rail project by the Union Government, the court said if the parties agree on forthcoming hearing, then it will take a stand to commence the exercise to ascertain whether the terms and conditions of the MoU are complied with. 

On February 13, 2020, the court had directed the Government of India to appoint responsible officers to verify whether the terms and conditions have been complied with by all the concerned, including Karnataka and BMRCL, in true letter and spirit.

If the Centre finds that the conditions have not been complied with, though the Phase-1 work is already over, it will have to take a call on the action to be taken against the State Government, as well as BMRCL. Clarifying the object and purpose of these directions, the court passed the order on Monday over appointing an independent agency. 

