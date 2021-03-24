STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All for a good paws

The two-hour session will help puppies adapt and respond to a social environment. 

Karthik Ramasubramanian

By Sanath Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do you worry about how your pups may interact with other dogs during play dates? Do you get tense about how they get out of control? This workshop will alleviate concerns like these. Collar Club, which offers services in training and doggy spa treatments, and Karthik Ramasubramanian, a city-based canine behaviourist, are collaborating to hold a puppy socialisation workshop this Sunday. The two-hour session will help puppies adapt and respond to a social environment. 

Ramasubramanian, who will be moderating the event, says “Many pet owners don’t understand the nuances in training a pet. They leave their pets with other dogs and their behaviour goes out of control. This workshop aims to undo that.” 

Tara James, co-founder of Collar Club, says, “Many pets get aggressive when they see strangers or feel threatened due to unnatural sounds. Here, we help them comply with such situations.” 

The session has a line-up of activities like puppy socialisation, training exercises, dog-human socialisation and dog-dog socialisation. “We will make the puppies run in two concentric circles. Owners will be required to manage pets of other families to test the puppy’s body language skills,” says Ramasubramanian. The event will take place at Collar Club, Ulsoor on March 28, 10am to 12pm. Tickets: Rs 1,000 

