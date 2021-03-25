COVID test mandatory for Inter-state travellers coming to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From April 1, all people entering Bengaluru from other states will need an RT-PCR negative report.

Quarantine watch app and seals on the hand to track asymptomatic corona patients isolated at home, are back.

These were announced after a meeting was held by Health Minister Sudhakar with BBMP Commissioner, Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Jawaid Akhtar, Health Commissioner of Karnataka, Thrilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner for Health, Rajendra Cholan, BBMP Joint Commissioners and other officials.

"Even if the person enters the state through another district, and then reaches Bengaluru, they will need to carry the RT-PCR report. Borders will not be manned to check on road travellers. Apartment and resident associations must keep a check on their neighbours and inform us on any violations," Manjunath Prasad told TNIE.

Sudhakar said that over 60 percent of COVID cases in the city are people with inter-state travel history.

"There were 1,400 cases reported in Bengaluru, which is the highest in the last 4 months. There is a spike in cases every day. The mutant virus has been reported in India and 700 cases have been found so far. As per experts, it spreads faster than the original one," Sudhakar said, adding that organisers of programmes will be fined for violation of norms.

Within 24 hours of one person testing positive, at least 20 primary and secondary contacts will be traced. Marshalls will be deployed in crowded places such as markets, bus and railway stations, theatre, marriage halls, schools, colleges and religious places, to levy fines for violations of the COVID norm.

A restriction of 200 people for functions in closed premises and 500 people for functions in open space premises has been imposed. Every ward is provided with one ambulance and it will be increased based on the requirement.

One ambulance will be stationed in every ward and more will be added as required. Sudhakar said that more people between 20 years and 40 years are testing positive and are asymptomatic.

Apartments are becoming COVID clusters. Information regarding the availability of beds and ICUs will be made available online, within a week, he said. Sudhakar will speak to the state election commission officials to discuss restrictions on gatherings and he also appealed to people to avoid gatherings for the next 2 months.

Officials said that 25 lakh people above 45 will be vaccinated in Bengaluru and for this 450 centres in the centre have been prepared to give the jab to 80,000 people per day. However, people are not coming forward. They have set up help desks, kiosks and nodal officers at hospitals to guide citizens. BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said that tests will be increased and 51,000 tests were done yesterday.

Except for RR Nagar and Dasarahalli, all other zones have reported an increase in cases. Sudhakar also visited Victoria Hospital and said 400 beds have been reserved there for COVID-19 patients.

He said they will increase the number of beds and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bowring hospital and Charaka hospital will also be utilized for corona treatment, if required. The government has already spoken to private hospitals to be on standby.