Powering the second Covid wave

Fear of the second Covid-19 wave appears non-existent in Karnataka, with huge gatherings, rallies and promotional events being the norm.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who requested CM B S Yediyurappa not to reduce seating capacity in theatres to 50 per cent, visited Ballari, Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Ramanagara districts.

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who requested CM B S Yediyurappa not to reduce seating capacity in theatres to 50 per cent, visited Ballari, Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Ramanagara districts.

By Team TNIE
Express News Service

Fear of the second Covid-19 wave appears non-existent in Karnataka, with huge gatherings, rallies and promotional events being the norm. Though positivity rate is increasing by the day, and healthcare experts advise restraint, there is a nonchalance among people ever since the vaccine arrived, with masks and social distance being dispensed with. Senior health officials fear that these events could turn into super spreaders, burden the healthcare system and lead to a high fatality rate. The New Indian Express looks at some recent events held in Karnataka -- from political rallies to movie star promotions. 

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar has appealed to the film fraternity, requesting stars not to hold promotional events. “I understand that Covid-19 has caused problems for the cinema industry too. But when stars go out to promote their movies, thousands of people tend to gather, which could put many people’s lives at risk. I appeal to stars to ensure they do not hold such gatherings,” he said.

