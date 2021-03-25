STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Short and sweet

The finale of BSPF 2021 is on March 27, at 6.30 pm, at KEA Prabhath Rangamandira.

Published: 25th March 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just as things seemed to be brightening for those in artistic circles, the surge in Covid-19 cases has started to play dampener again. However, Pravara Theatre and Ashvagosha Theatre Trust have started the Bengaluru Short Play Festival (BSPF), in an attempt to keep up the momentum of the last few months, when the scene was picking up.

In its maiden year, six Kannada plays will be staged, with teams fighting it out for the top slot, which comes with a prize of Rs 8,000. Fifteen performances were screened in the first round, of which six have been selected to the finale. “We’ve restricted it only to Kannada so that regional groups also get a chance to showcase their talent,” says  Hanu Ramasanjeeva, the artistic director of the festival, who is working on it along with Nandeesh Dev.

With the theme ‘Jeevana Preethi’, troupes are coming up with their own interpretation. “The teams are working on diverse themes, like the love between animals or exploring the bond between a mother and her son, whose arrival she awaits every Deepavali.

 It’s interesting to see the various interpretations,” he says.With theatre artistes hit considerably during the last one year, Ramasanjeeva is hoping that attempts like this will give the community a boost. “The groups will have to think on their feet, since we’ve given each only a 15-minute time frame,” he adds. The finale of BSPF 2021 is on March 27, at 6.30 pm, at KEA Prabhath Rangamandira.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathiravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
TN polls: AIADMK candidate impresses voters by washing clothes!
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
'Co-Le-B' alliance still there, govt's Sabarimala stand clear, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp