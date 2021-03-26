Covid cases continue to rise at steady pace

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The steady rise in cases continued on Thursday, with 2,523 new infections taking the state’s tally to 9.78 lakh, which is less than 2% of Karnataka’s population of around 6.11 crore (2011 Census).Bengaluru saw 1,623 cases and the number of active cases in the city now stands at 12,472.Thursday’s infections are the highest addition so far in the second wave, and the day’s positivity rate correspondingly shot up, rising to 3.32% from 2.12% on Wednesday.

Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives, taking the death toll to 12,471 in the one year and 17 days (from March 8, 2020, when the first case in the state was reported) that the pandemic has been raging in the state.

The intensifying second wave is noticeable through the increasing growth rate in the Covid-19 patients’ tally. The growth in the number of cases over the previous day’s tally was 0.14% on March 22, 0.20% on March 23, 0.23% on March 24, and 0.25% on March 25 (Thursday).

Although 1,192 people were discharged on Thursday -- taking recoveries to 9,47,781 -- the state’s recovery rate fell to 96.86%.The positivity rate too, continued to decline steadily. With the cumulative number of tests across the state rising to over 2.07 crore, the positivity rate now stands at 4.7%, down

from 4.84% on March 15. The positivity rate touched its peak on September 27, 2020, at 12.54%, after which, it began to decline.

Similarly, the mortality rate has also declined, even though the number of deaths has gone into double digits in the past two days. Although the health department has been desperately trying to bring down the mortality rate to below 1%, it has hovered just beyond that figure in recent months. The mortality rate is down to 1.27% on Thursday, from a peak of 2.08% on July 17, 2020, when Covid-19 claimed 1,147 lives in the state. Fatalities now stand at 12,471.