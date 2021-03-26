Shocking: Man hides under cot for 6 hours to kill wife’s lover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enraged by his wife’s relationship with a 27-year-old youth, a man allegedly murdered the latter. The deceased has been identified as Shivakumar, who hailed from Hosahalli Tandya in Tarikere taluk, Chikkamagaluru.

The accused, Bharat Kumar (31), is a resident of Nelamangala. Bharat and Vinutha were married eight years ago, and have two children. About three years ago, Shivakumar, looking for a job in Bengaluru, had stayed at the couple’s residence for 2-3 days. Irked by Shivakumar getting close to his wife, Bharat had fought with him and also quarrelled with Vinutha.

“Vinutha and Shivakumar stayed in touch, which led to a quarrel between the couple six months ago. Vinutha left the house, and rented a place in Andhrahalli,” the police said. On Wednesday, Shivakumar called Vinutha, informing that he would visit her. Later, she went out to buy chicken without locking the door of her house.

Bharat, who was in Andhrahalli, noticed his wife at the chicken shop at 8.30 pm, and suspected that Shivakumar would be visiting her. Plotting to kill him, Bharat entered Vinutha’s house, and hid under a cot for six hours, police added.

Shivakumar, who arrived at 10.30 pm, had dinner and fell asleep. At around 3 am, Bharat, who was waiting under the cot, lunged out and stabbed Shivakumar to death. Vinutha alerted the police, who nabbed Bharat.