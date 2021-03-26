Tech sector set to grow in 2021: Survey

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After a turbulent 2020, the Indian tech industry is primed for growth in 2021, said a NASSCOM survey.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a turbulent 2020, the Indian tech industry is primed for growth in 2021, said a NASSCOM survey.  According to the NASSCOM 2021 CEO Survey: The Year of Many Possibilities, the key growth segments are IT services, software products, engineering and research and development and Business process management. 

In January this year, NASSCOM began soliciting responses from industry leaders to gauge their perspective on global and Indian economies. In all, 120 Chief Executive Officers were part of the survey. Out of the total respondents, 55%were part of the firms generating annual revenue of USD 100 million, 22%with annual revenue of USD 100 million-1 billion and 23%, USD 1 billion.

As many as 70% CEOs are also expecting remote workers to constitute up to half their workforce in 2021. Apart from remote work, the study also suggested a higher prevalence of gig workers. In all, 70% CEOs see gig workers accounting for up to 10% of the workforce in 2021, it said. 

