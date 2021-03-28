Don’t play Holi with stray animals, pets: Experts

Dona Dey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Holi, the festival of colours, is here and so is the second wave of Covid. Though the State Government has banned public gatherings, including the celebration of festivals, citizens are planning low-key Holi celebration this time. But there is a concern among animal lovers, veterinarians and activists as every year, hundreds of stray animals and pets are splashed with colours, which amounts to cruelty.



“Most of the chemicals used in Holi colours and paints are toxic and carcinogenic, both for humans and animals. Animals, however, are more prone to get sick. Festival of colours is accepted, but it shouldn’t

include animals,” said Dr Shahid Vaseem, chief veterinarian, The TrustiVet Pet Hospital, Bengaluru.

“There are many instances of strays and pets being brought to us with colour hypersensitive reactions. We also get cases where owners have used petroleum products to remove foreign elements like chewing gums stuck on their pets. Use of colours on animals can have fatal after-effects, the most common being cancer and gastrointestinal problems,” he added.

As Bengaluru gets warmer every day, members

of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association fill

stone pots with water for birds, on Saturday |

Meghana Sastry

“We see people putting colours on their pet dogs, including tikas. Also, numerous pet grooming centres offer colouring of pets, saying the colours used are organic. No colour can be organic,” said Debadrita Ghosh, founder, Precious Paws Foundation.

Dr Vaseem said, “Colours can be only organic when they are plant-based extracts. All the colours you get in the market are made of chemicals, mostly using charcoal or chalk-based agents. Applying tika on pets is sentimental for the owners, but it is still not advised.”

Canine Behaviour Consultant Sowjanya S Vijaynagar said, “Although community animals are used to people crowding around them, during festivals, they experience an overwhelming sensory overload. This may not show immediate implications, but can have lasting repercussions on their interactions with people.”

Sowjanya, also the founder of Dog Pawmise, said, “We as humans are non-intuitive and forget that animals’ consent plays a large role when they are approached. It’s not like animals really want to be part of our festivals. Parents and community at large should educate children about animal interaction and ethical concerns. Kids are more receptive to kindness and empathy.”