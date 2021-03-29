STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sir MV terminal will be opened soon, says Railway Board Chairman

The Sir M Visvesvaraya railway terminal at Baiyappanahalli will be inaugurated soon, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, Suneet Sharma. 

Published: 29th March 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Board Chairman & CEO Suneet Sharma at the Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal at Baiyappanahalli.

Railway Board Chairman & CEO Suneet Sharma at the Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal at Baiyappanahalli.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sir M Visvesvaraya railway terminal at Baiyappanahalli will be inaugurated soon, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Railway Board, Suneet Sharma. Briefing the media along with top railway officials at the Rail Wheel Factory at Yelahanka on Sunday, Sharma said, “We have planned for the inauguration and will get some time from the Prime Minister. It will be inaugurated very soon.”

Asked if it could happen this month, he said, “It looks very difficult.” He was speaking after inspecting the new terminal.  Sharma lauded the facilities at the station and billed it as having the best infrastructure in Indian Railways.  “It is in tune with the development of Bengaluru as one of the hubs in the country. It will provide the much needed respite to Bengaluru as the other two terminals (KSR and Yeshwantpur) sometimes feel congested,” he said. 

Asked about the maintenance part, Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma said, “The contract for mechanised cleaning has already been finalised.” General Manager, South Western Railway, A K Singh said, “We will have similar cleaning facilities like the Metro.”

To a query on the trains that will shift to the new terminal, Verma said, “We have already identified 32 pairs of trains. After full train services are reintroduced, they will start one by one.”  “Pre-Covid, we used to run 1,702 trains per day including Mail and Express services. 

Today, we are running 1,350 of those trains. We are running 10 per cent of Passenger trains. They are 
unreserved ones and the protocol has to be very strict,” Sharma said.  He did not respond to a query on the loss suffered by the Railways due to disruption of its services. “As far as financials are concerned, we are generally doing very well and meeting all our liabilities,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sir M Visvesvaraya Baiyappanahalli
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Celluloid and Sensibility: Telling the stories that matter | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp