Young Bengalureans take charge of infrastructure woes

Their creative spirits are shaping the future narrative of sustainable mobility which is inclusive and centred around non-motorised transport.

Published: 29th March 2021 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 03:04 AM

Bicycle

Similarly, the young group has also conducted cycling and walking workshops at Church Street, Indiranagar and Malleswaram to create awareness. (File Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s traffic woes are talking points world-over. Which is why some citizen groups are trying to revive and remodify the modes of commuting in the city with young and fresh minds. ‘Bengaluru Moving’ is a campaign spearheaded by a social enterprise Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) and city-based urban living lab Sensing Local, which empowers young volunteers to take up activism to create awareness on sustainable modes of mobility.

Known as Mobility Champions, the programme is the second phase mission under the campaign which concludes on April 4. Speaking of the involvement of   youth, Sukhmani Grover, director, Citizen Engagement, says, “Youngsters are the torch bearers of this initiative. It is their passion, skills and innovative ideas that paves the way for the future of mobility.  Their creative spirits are shaping the future narrative of sustainable mobility which is inclusive and centred around non-motorised transport. This along with a gender sensitive policy approach is a step in the direction of sustainable mobility.”

They have collaborated with 15 mobility champions who are given charge of three different segments – walking, cycling and shared transportation. Tanushree Dalmiya, a 26-year-old architect, who managed the transportation segment in Doddanekundi last week, says, “As youth, we are more motivated and better equipped than our older generations to be socially and environmentally active and make our voices heard. Such campaigns are essential in cultivating youth activism and empowering younger generations to build a better future.”

Similarly, the young group has also conducted cycling and walking workshops at Church Street, Indiranagar and Malleswaram to create awareness on non-motorised ways of commuting. Karan Prasad, 24, a developer at a tech startup, says, “I am managing the footpath initiative in Malleswaram. We are planning to provide accessible footpath infrastructure to senior citizens. The city has given me so much and it is time to give back now.”

