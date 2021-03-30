STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike data showed that between March 17 and 26, 2,408 people aged 20-29 years and 2,547 people aged 30-39 years tested positive.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since cases began to rise mid-March, doctors in Bengaluru have observed that people aged 20-39 formed a large proportion of people contracting Covid-19, compared to the pattern in the first wave when more elderly people got the disease. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike data showed that between March 17 and 26, 2,408 people aged 20-29 years and 2,547 people aged 30-39 years tested positive.

In comparison, 1,178 people aged 60-69 years and 828 people above the age of 70 years caught the infection.

A combination of factors ranging from increased transmissibility of the virus, to people’s behaviour has led to this situation, doctors say.Consultant for internal medicine at Aster CMI Hospital Dr Brunda said that they wee seeing many people in the 35-40 age group infected by the virus.

“Most of them come in with fever, cold, cough, etc. Compared to the first wave, the transmission rate is much higher. Curbs such as the lockdown restricted the spread during the first wave, along with fear and anxiety of stepping out. But now with the second wave, the availability of the vaccine combined with Covid fatigue and increased movement of people has resulted in an increased transmission rate,” she said. 

She also said that vaccination could have resulted in the dip in the number of elderly people being affected. “But since we are seeing a lot of middle-aged people infected by the virus, the government should consider lowering the age bracket for vaccination to 35 years now,” she said. 

Dr Aravinda G M, consultant for internal medicine at Manipal Hospitals in Jayanagar estimated a 10-20% rise in patients aged 20-30 years due to increased movement in people of that age.

“Many have gastrointestinal symptoms. People should start being cautious as cases are spiking. The spread of infection is also higher,” he said.

Although the increased spread of the virus among younger people is worrying, Dr Pradeep Rangappa, senior consultant for critical care at Columbia Asia Referral Hospital in Yeshwanthpur, said, “It is not surprising as they move around a lot. With time, vaccines should be made available to them.”

However, regardless of the age of infected people, the number of hospitalisations is still low, Dr Rangappa pointed out.

“But, chances are, that in the next few weeks we will see ICU admissions and hospitalisation go up. We might see a number of deaths as we did in the first wave, but we need to ensure that we do not get into such a stage. We need to start increasing ICU beds. Many hospitals are not admitting Covid patients. The government needs to bring back the centralised (bed-management) system,” Dr Rangappa said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 second wave Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp