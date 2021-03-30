Perils of pain-demic

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new way of life comes with its own set of challenges. While working from home does help keep people safe from the virus, it exposes them to other problems. Working professionals are now falling prey to muscular pain, or as experts call it, repetitive stress injuries or RSI. According to Dr Sunil Kini, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, every one in three patients he now sees is a working professional complaining of stress. “Lower back pain and neck pain are the common problems that patients complain of,” he says.

Case in point: Gowri Ramesh, who is working as a brand strategist. She has been working at home for a year now for seven hours a day. “I have had neck pain every day. Out of the seven hours, I take a break only for a few minutes,” she says. Similarly, Badal K, who is a software engineer, says, “I have had severe upper back problems due to work from home. There is no proper logistical support to sit at home and work and the working hours also extend up to eight to nine hours a day.”

According to Dr Akshata Rao, lead, rehabilitation, at Nightingales Home Health Services, Bengaluru, over the last three months about 65 per cent of patients who complained of back pain (new pain or worsening of old symptoms) were related to work from home or poor work set up. Of the total enquiries, over 75 per cent of them were related to posture problems. “Bad posture can cause Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, which is numbness and pain in the forearm. Professionals succumb to such risks by not taking regular breaks, working in a poor setup and by not handling electronic devices properly,” she explains.

Dr PR Krishnan, senior consultant neurologist at Fortis Hospital, says there has been a 30 per cent jump in neck pain cases in the last four to five months. “At least four out of 10 patients visiting me showed signs of neck pain, headache and numbness in their hand,” he says.

With a rise in cases again, the work-from-home life looks like it’s here to stay a while longer. So, what measures can one take to ensure lesser aches and pains? Kini recommends following the ergonomic practise of working, i.e., working in a way where the risk of injury to your body is minimised. “Use an ergonomic chair with arm support. The computer should be set up at eye level. Ensure you straighten your back while working,” he adds.