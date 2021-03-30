STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Perils of pain-demic

Working from home is proving to be a pain in the neck, literally, with medical experts reporting a spike in such complains

Published: 30th March 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanath Prasad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new way of life comes with its own set of challenges. While working from home does help keep people safe from the virus, it exposes them to other problems. Working professionals are now falling prey to muscular pain, or as experts call it, repetitive stress injuries or RSI. According to Dr Sunil Kini, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, every one in three patients he now sees is a working professional complaining of stress. “Lower back pain and neck pain are the common problems that patients complain of,” he says. 

Case in point: Gowri Ramesh, who is working as a brand strategist. She has been working at home for a year now for seven hours a day. “I have had neck pain every day. Out of the seven hours, I take a break only for a few minutes,” she says. Similarly, Badal K, who is a software engineer, says, “I have had severe upper back problems due to work from home. There is no proper logistical support to sit at home and work and the working hours also extend up to eight to nine hours a day.” 

According to Dr Akshata Rao, lead, rehabilitation, at Nightingales Home Health Services, Bengaluru, over the last three months about 65 per cent of patients who complained of back pain (new pain or worsening of old symptoms) were related to work from home or poor work set up. Of the total enquiries, over 75 per cent of them were related to posture problems. “Bad posture can cause Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, which is numbness and pain in the forearm. Professionals succumb to such risks by not taking regular breaks, working in a poor setup and by not handling electronic devices properly,” she explains. 

Dr PR Krishnan, senior consultant neurologist at Fortis Hospital, says there has been a 30 per cent jump in neck pain cases in the last four to five months. “At least four out of 10 patients visiting me showed signs of neck pain, headache and numbness in their hand,” he says. 

With a rise in cases again, the work-from-home life looks like it’s here to stay a while longer. So, what measures can one take to ensure lesser aches and pains? Kini recommends following the ergonomic practise of working, i.e., working in a way where the risk of injury to your body is minimised. “Use an ergonomic chair with arm support. The computer should be set up at eye level. Ensure you straighten your back while working,” he adds.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp