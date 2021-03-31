STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active clusters in Bengaluru shoot up to 31, Dasarahalli, Yelahanka have 9 each

The rise in Yelahanka zone however, is largely to due a high number of people coming in from other states, including students.

Published: 31st March 2021 06:29 AM

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dasarahalli and Yelahanka - which are smaller than the other six zones in the city - have an outsized share in the number of active clusters reported in Bengaluru, largely due to the irresponsible behaviour of residents, officials say. Bengaluru currently has 31 active clusters, up from 14 last week. However, since the first cluster was reported in February, the state capital has had 52 clusters so far this year, with around 500 infections. Dasarahalli and Yelahanka zones have seen nine clusters each, followed by two each in South and West zones and one in RR Nagar. Most of the clusters are in residential complexes, schools and colleges. Dasarahalli zone has a population of over 2.5 lakh spread across over eight wards, Joint Commissioner Narasimha Murthy said.

He said that the clusters had been detected by conducting tests in schools and colleges, and that people in apartment complexes were testing positive as they moved around the city for work and in crowded areas.

“Unlike other zones where clusters involve people from other states, in none of the clusters here do people have a travel history. In spite of repeated efforts to spread awareness by asking people to wear masks and avoid crowding, they do not follow norms.

People are not even coming to get vaccinated in large numbers,” he said. Health Officer for Dasarahalli Suresh Rudrappa said that increased testing had helped. “Our target is to conduct 1,000 tests per day, but we are doing 2,000. Back in January and February, testing had come down, but it is on track now. With schools and colleges opening, many people are testing positive. We have been carrying out all containment measures so that infections do not spread,” he said.

The rise in Yelahanka zone however, is largely to due a high number of people coming in from other states, including students. “Many nursing college students are from other states and the virus is spreading to others, forming clusters. We have bee strictly checking RT-PCR test reports once they arrive, and have also been doing frequent tests,” said a BBMP health official.

