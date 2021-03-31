STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks state’s decision on restarting mid-day meals

On account of the pandemic, the financial year has been extended till June 10.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said that the state government must take a decision on reintroducing mid-day meals in schools from April 15, so long as students of classes 6 to 10 attend offline lessons. A division bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice J M Khazi passed the order on a petition, filed by one M Radha and two others, regarding reopening of schools and distribution of food. 
“We are of the view that providing Food Security Allowance in the form of food grains cannot be permitted when schools are open. Students of classes 6 to 10 should be provided mid-day meals,” it said, while asking the state government to place on record the decision on or before April 8. 

Prior to this, the government advocate submitted that anganwadi centres are open from 9.30 am to 12 noon and food under Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) is being supplied to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. Fearing the rapid spread of Covid second wave in the state, it has been decided to continue providing SNP food in the form of take home ration, instead of hot cooked meals, in the interest of beneficiaries. The decision on re-introduction of hot cooked meals in anganawadis will be taken after the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee, the government advocate told the court. 

On whether mid-day meals should be provided to students of classes 6 to 10 after April 10, the government advocate submitted that the state government has decided to continue with the Food Security Allowance, due to the second wave of Covid. Cooking meals and serving them on the school premises will lead to more infections, the advocate told the court, while informing it that no decision has been taken yet when the next academic year will be commenced.

On account of the pandemic, the financial year has been extended till June 10. To provide Food Security Allowance from April 10 to June 10, a period of 47 days, an action plan has been placed before the government for financial assistance, the advocate informed the court. Further hearing will be held on April 8.

