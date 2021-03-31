STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Poor response for COVID vaccine among minorities in Bengaluru

He said that the health department or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike should rope in religious leaders for awareness drives.

Published: 31st March 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the state government claims that it is racing to vaccinate as many people as possible, health workers on the ground and experts say COVID-19 immunisation among minorities is poor, and that the government should address it to ensure that there are no health inequities.

A senior BBMP official said that in many wards people do not turn up for the vaccine. "We have been trying to convince people, but they do not agree to get the shot. Awareness programmes must be held in these wards. It's not just in the city, this has been seen across the state," the official said.

Dr Giridhara R Babu, senior epidemiologist and public health expert, said on Twitter, "Earlier vaccination programs had clearly defined social mobilisation components. They used to engage with all religious leaders for the awareness programs. Not engaging with the minorities in a culturally sensitive and appropriate manner will worsen the health inequities."

Religious leaders say that they have heard people from their communities refuse the vaccine, but point out that it is mostly due to fears about the side-effects and fake news which has spread like wild fire, which the government has done nothing to address.

Ameen e Mudassar, educationist and COVID warrior who set up a helpline for COVID-19 patients, said, "Many from minority communities are getting vaccinated, but yes, the numbers are not big. Fake news on social media about side-effects of vaccination has made many wait and watch." He said that religious leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

"The numbers are expected to increase from April 1 as the age limit will be above 45 years," he said. However, religious leaders said that the government should do more to address the fears and dispel the myths that induced hesitancy.

"The state government, which sent out so many circulars asking us not to gather crowd during festivals, can also send out a circular instructing us to tell people to go and take the vaccine," said Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Khateeb O Imam, Jama Masjid.

He said that the health department or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike should rope in religious leaders for awareness drives. "It really matters. We dispelled the fear about data not given by Covaxin manufacturers and gave clarifications about it once data was released. Then started the fake news about people dying after vaccination. We have been doing our best to dispel people's fears, but won’t it make sense for the government to involve us to campaign for the vaccination drives? Why isn’t this being done?" he asked.

Maqsood Imran Rashadi asked. However, public health doctor Dr Sylvia Karpagam, said, "Since the pandemic started, minorities have been targeted and vilified by the media, elected representatives and even the health system. This has had a serious impact on the lives, livelihoods and mental health of the community. It has led to serious erosion of trust. Attempts have to be made by all these groups - elected representatives, media and the health system to rebuild trust."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19 COVID vaccine Bengaluru COVID vaccine Coronavirus COVID vaccine minorities
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp