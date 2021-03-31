STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upset over low earnings, cab driver sets self ablaze at KIA

Panic gripped the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after a cab driver attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze inside his cab on Tuesday.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panic gripped the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after a cab driver attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze inside his cab on Tuesday. The driver was rescued by other drivers and was shifted to a hospital. It is said that he was frustrated with less income because of fewer trips. The driver, Pratap (35) from Ramanagara, is registered with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC). The police said the incident occurred at the Arrivals pick-up point around 3 pm.

Pratap, who parked the car in the middle of the road, closed the windows, doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze. Other drivers rushed to his rescue, broke open the windshield, doused the fire and pulled him out. He has been admitted at the burns ward at Victoria Hospital. His condition is said to be critical. Other drivers staged a protest and blamed private cab aggregators Ola and Uber for the incident.

Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association, said, “While cab aggregators are running trips at discounted prices, drivers attached to other players, like KSTDC, are hit hard. Ola and Uber get a major share of the trips, but even their drivers are facing huge losses because of highly discounted fares. We had demanded the government to introduce a uniform fare to all taxis but it is not yet implemented,” he said.

