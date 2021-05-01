ASI loses battle to Covid-19

BENGALURU: An ASI attached to the Kodigehalli police station succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday. The death of Nanjappa (57) is particularly tragic as he was engaged in ensuring that the public adhered to Covid norms. He breathed his last at 4 am at Akash Hospital, Devanahalli. The ASI lost his life in the line of duty after three decades in the force. “We tried to help in whatever manner we could, but just could not save him. It is traumatic for all of us as his death was totally unnecessary,” DCP (North East) C K Baba said.
