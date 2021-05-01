STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Feast after Fast

Iftar get-togethers may not be possible this year but here are some simple snack ideas, tried and tested by city home chefs, that you can break your fast with

Published: 01st May 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Reshmi malai tikka
Ingredients
Boneless chicken (cut into 2”tikka pieces) - 500 gm
For marinade 1*

  •  Ginger garlic paste - 3 tsp
  •  Salt - as per taste
  •  Lemon juice - 2 tsp

For marinade 2*

  •  Hung curd - 4 tbsp
  •  Processed cheese - 4 tbsp
  • Fresh cream - 5 - 6 tbsp
  •  Green chilies crushed - 2 tsp
  •  White pepper - 1/2 tsp
  •  Garam masala - 1/2 tsp
  •  Salt - 1/4 tsp
  •  Green cardamom powder -1/2 tsp
  • Butter for basting - 4 tbsp

Method

  • To prepare hung curd, strain water from the curd using a cloth or strainer
  •  Wash and pat dry the chicken cubes
  • For the first marinade, add all ingredients, mix well and set aside for 30 minutes
  •  For the second marinade, add all the ingredients
  • Whisk everything together and then add marinated chicken pieces. Mix well
  • Set aside to marinate for 3-4 hours in the refrigeratorn Grill well and bast with melted butter
  •  Sprinkle with chaat masala and serve hot

Garlic chicken
Ingredients

  •  Chicken - 500 gm
  •  Salt and pepper -as per taste
  •  Cornflour - 1 tbsp
  • Unsalted butter - 50 gm
  •  Garlic cloves (minced) - handful
  •  Vinegar - 1.5 tbsp
  •  Soy sauce - 2 tbsp
  • Red chili sauce - 2 tbsp
  • Tomato sauce - 2 tbsp
  • Spring onion - Handful

For cheese sauce

  •  Butter - 2 tbsp
  •  All purpose flour - 1/4 cup
  •  Milk - 2 cups
  •  Shredded cheese - 2 cups

Method

  •  For cheese sauce: Melt the butter in a saucepan, add flour and whisk. Let it cook on medium heat
  • for 60-90 seconds. Pour one cup of milk and whisk. Cool until thickened. Then add the remaining cup of milk and whisk well. Cook on medium heat, stirring often, until the mixture has thickened. Stir in the shredded cheese until melted.
  •  Marinate chicken with salt, pepper, cornflour, soya sauce, vinegar and red chicken colour.
  • Shallow fry.
  •  In a pan, add butter and minced garlic. Add the chicken and toss.
  • Add the sauces. Cook it on low flame for about 15 minutes.
  •  Add spring onion and drizzle cheese sauce.

- Zoharian Naveed, (@infusionbyzoharian on Instagram)

cheese shots
Ingredients

  •  Boiled potatoes - 3
  •  Onion - 1/4 cup
  •  Green capsicum - 1/4 cup
  •  Fresh coriander - 2 tbsp
  •  Chilies - 1 tsp
  •  Mixed herbs - 1 tsp
  • Crushed black pepper - 1/2 tsp
  •  Mozzarella cheese - 1/2 cup
  •  Bread crumbs - 1 cup
  •  Cornflour - 2 tbsp
  •  Maida/flour - 2 tbsp
  •  Oil - for frying
  • Salt - as per taste

Method

  •  In a large bowl, mash the potatoes well with a masher
  •  Add the chopped vegetables
  •  Add dry spices, grated cheese and mix well
  •  Take a tablespoon of the potato cheese ball mixture in your palm and shape it into a ball. Use your thumb give an impression in the centre and insert the mozzarella cheese cube. Cover the cheese cube
  • properly and give it a round shape
  •  In a bowl, add corn flour, refined flour and water. Mix well until medium consistency is reached
  •  Coat the cheese balls in bread crumbs and roll them in the above made mixture. Now roll them in breadcrumbs again
  •  Let them refrigerate for 10minutes
  •  In a pan, add oil over medium flame. Once it becomes hot, add the cheese balls. Fry them for
  • 3-4 minutes on medium flame till they get a golden crust
  •  Serve immediately with ketchup or garlic sauce

- Iffath Irfan (@Justbaked6 on Instagram)

Gulab jamoon
Ingredients

  •  Khova or mawa -200 gm
  • All-purpose flour -4 tbsp
  •  Fine sooji - 2 tbsp
  •  Green cardamom,powdered - 1/4 tsp
  •  Milk - as much needed
  •  Baking powder -1/4 tsp
  • Oil for deep frying -as required

For sugar syrup
n Sugar - 250 gm
n Water - 1 cup
n Rose water - 1 tbsp

Method

  •  Mash the mawa in a bowl, ensuring no lumps
  • Add sooji, maida, baking powder and cardamom powder Mix well. Add milk and make a dough. If the
  • mixture appears dry, add a few teaspoons of milk 
  • Make small balls from the dough. Cover and keep aside
  •  For sugar syrup: Dissolve sugar in water. Heat the sugar solution till it becomes sticky. Turn off the flame before the syrup reaches onethread consistency. Add rose water, stir and keep aside.
  •  Meanwhile, while the sugar syrup is cooking, heat oil till its medium hot. Lower the flame and wait for a minute. Then gently place the dough balls in the oil till they turn brown
  • Place the hot fried dough balls in the sugar syrup.  Let it rest for 30 minutes. Serve gulab jamun warm

or at room temperature. You can also serve them cold. Garnish with rose petals or almond slivers
- Z N

