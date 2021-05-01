STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stop online firms from selling non-essentials now, demand traders

Wholesale grocery dealers across the State warned that there will be a shortage of groceries next week as only a four-hour window is permitted for them.

Published: 01st May 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government’s Corona Curfew regulations that allow only essential services to remain open and a free run for e-commerce companies are affecting the business of all traders, said businessmen from across the state. They demand a ban on the sale of non-essentials by e-commerce companies with immediate effect.President of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Perikal M Sundar said, “The dual policy of the State Government is causing heavy losses to traders across all industries in Karnataka.” FKCCI has submitted a petition to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa demanding an immediate redressal of their issues.

Sajjan Raj Mehta, former president, Karnataka Hosiery and Garments Association, said, “It is wrong to permit customers to buy electronic items, appliances, mobiles and readymade garments through Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. While we are supporting the curfew, the government is handing over the entire business to them. We request a ban on online sales immediately.”Kishore Solanki, president, Karnataka Stainless Steel Traders and Industries Association, said, “From a market share of 17-18 per cent, the online business has zoomed to 30 per cent.” The sale of nonessentials was not allowed online last year during the lockdown, but why is it permitted now, he asked. Flipkart and Amazon are yet to respond to these queries.

Shortage of groceries next week: Wholesalers

Wholesale grocery dealers across the State warned that there will be a shortage of groceries next week as only a four-hour window is permitted for them.Satish Nagaraj, president, Chitradurga District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and also a peanut dealer, said that only 50 per cent of peanuts are being processed after the curfew came into force.Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president, Yesvantpur APMC yard, said, “We have only two hours to carry out trading in the morning. Many retailers too are not coming. They have stocks now, but the shortage will show up by May 4 or 5. Then prices will go up.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp