Stop online firms from selling non-essentials now, demand traders

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government’s Corona Curfew regulations that allow only essential services to remain open and a free run for e-commerce companies are affecting the business of all traders, said businessmen from across the state. They demand a ban on the sale of non-essentials by e-commerce companies with immediate effect.President of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry Perikal M Sundar said, “The dual policy of the State Government is causing heavy losses to traders across all industries in Karnataka.” FKCCI has submitted a petition to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa demanding an immediate redressal of their issues.

Sajjan Raj Mehta, former president, Karnataka Hosiery and Garments Association, said, “It is wrong to permit customers to buy electronic items, appliances, mobiles and readymade garments through Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. While we are supporting the curfew, the government is handing over the entire business to them. We request a ban on online sales immediately.”Kishore Solanki, president, Karnataka Stainless Steel Traders and Industries Association, said, “From a market share of 17-18 per cent, the online business has zoomed to 30 per cent.” The sale of nonessentials was not allowed online last year during the lockdown, but why is it permitted now, he asked. Flipkart and Amazon are yet to respond to these queries.

Shortage of groceries next week: Wholesalers

Wholesale grocery dealers across the State warned that there will be a shortage of groceries next week as only a four-hour window is permitted for them.Satish Nagaraj, president, Chitradurga District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and also a peanut dealer, said that only 50 per cent of peanuts are being processed after the curfew came into force.Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president, Yesvantpur APMC yard, said, “We have only two hours to carry out trading in the morning. Many retailers too are not coming. They have stocks now, but the shortage will show up by May 4 or 5. Then prices will go up.”