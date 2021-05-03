Cauvery Stage 5 project put on fast track

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Notwithstanding the surge in Covid-19 numbers, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (BWSSB) Rs 5,500 crore project, that aims to supply drinking water to around 50 lakh residents in the peripheral areas of Bengaluru, has been fast-tracked and is set to be completed before the deadline, according to top BWSSB officials.

When completed, the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage 5 project will supply 775 million litres of water per day as well as lay a sewerage network. The villages are spread across Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bya t a r anyanapur a and Bommanahalli. Board Chief Engineer S V Ramesh told The New Indian Express, “Despite the pandemic, we have put the project on the fast track.

Engineers were working round the clock to ensure that the project components are completed much ahead of schedule.” The project deadline is August 2023. The Japan International Cooperation Agency, and the BWSSB had inked a pact in July 2017 for funding of the project. “All water supply and sewerage contracts have already been awarded between January and November 2020 while the sewage treatment plants and sewerage contracts will be awarded this month,” Ramesh said.

The contracts are for construction of 775 MLD water treatment plant at Torekadanahalli as well as pumping stations at T K Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni, he added. Laying of a transmission line from T K Halli to the City and the main trunk line and ground level reservoirs are also covered under the contract, the CE said. Board Chairman N Jayaram said they had obtained permission from the BBMP, PWD, KPTCL, GKVK and GAIL for carrying out the works in order to ensure timely completion.