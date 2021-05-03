Love songs in the time of Covid

Monika Monalisa By

BENGALURU: Love is universal, and when expressed in music, its warmth has the potential to soothe one’s soul. This impact is sort of magnified manifold when percussionist Bickram Ghosh and Hariharan get together. Mellifluousness is what Ghosh and Hariharan were aiming for when they planning their album Ishq about the different shades of love.

“For instance, Chikni Chameli from Agneepath, was the most popular song of the film when it was released in 2011. However, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin sung by Sonu Nigam is one that people are still listening to,” says Ghosh, adding that that was the power of good music.

The album Ishq was an attempt at reviving the melodious music of the past that people have always loved. Indeed, one of the songs Dil Hawaai Hai, was the result of a phone conversation on how dull life had become. When they recorded the song, Ghosh says he didn’t realize the conversation would reflect the state of mind of many people.

Ghosh, whose music is known for its classical touch, says that ‘soul and melody’ are absent in today’s music. “Hariji and I have known each other for a long time and we come from the same school of thought: Of having soul in our music. Around four years ago I sent him a song requesting him to sing it, and he did. But somehow, that (collaboration) didn’t go any further. Both of us got busy,” Ghosh says.

But last year, while the world was well into the pandemic, the two legends decided to give collaboration a shot. Ghosh sent six songs to Hariharan, who sang them in his studio in Mumbai and sent them back in a couple of weeks. Ghosh then worked on the arrangement. The videos for the songs were shot in Kolkata which is not just a picturesque city but also a place where Ghosh could manage the production team.

The shoot was a memorable experience for the two musicians. Whether it was riding the double-decker buses or crossing the Howrah bridge, or getting a taste of rashbhara nolen gurer sandesh, all the days were enjoyable. While the two bonded over many things, their strongest connection was music.

The pandemic has been tough on everyone and Ghosh is no exception. However, he says he has no reason to complain since he is still working and is safe. What is misses the most is travelling, which is no less than a learning experience for him. Had the pandemic not taken a turn for worse, Ghosh would have been in Bengaluru in April for a show. “For some time we have been playing hide and seek, hopefully we will have a concert soon,” he says.