STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Anxiety? knit it. paint it away

Try activities that can help your brain release the ‘feel-good’ chemicals

Published: 04th May 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, COVID anxiety, Depression, Stress

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Covid-19 has unleashed a mental health pandemic. At such a time, it becomes prudent that besides asking for help, we equip ourselves with resources that can help us build resilience. Here are a few activities that can help bring some respite in the turbulence.

Cooking: Whipping up something special can be rewarding and give you a sense of accomplishment. It will also provide you an opportunity to be active and use your muscles. The satisfaction of eating a homemade meal gives a great mental health boost for those trying to eat healthy during the pandemic.

Knitting: The rhythmic and repetitive movement of the needles is similar to meditation. It can help you practise mindfulness and get rid of anxiety. There are many active knitting communities online which can open new doors for networking and making friends. Journaling: The distressing news around us during can give rise to a negative train of thoughts. Writing these thoughts down in a journal can help de-tangle them and understand the source of agony. Seeing your thoughts in the written form gives a better understanding of the mind.

Painting: Art therapy has been used for long to understand non-verbal emotions and relieve stress. The burst of colours and the satisfaction of creating something new can give one a sense of accomplishment. It can help translate convoluted thoughts into art. It can help relieve stress and give a break from social media.

Reading: The word ‘escape’ might have a negative connotation, but in an anxiety-ridden world, escaping is a good idea. It can give you a breather from doomsurfing. There is no better way to escape reality than reading a book. It’s a portal to new worlds, both real and imaginary. It is a good way to exercise your brain and lights up your imagination. Studies have found that regular reading can help people escape memory-related illnesses in later life. In this era of shrinking attention span, finishing a book can restore your faith in your ability to concentrate on a particular task.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anxiety Tips to fight anxiety mental health
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp