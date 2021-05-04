Indian Air Force to establish 100-bed COVID care facility in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to establish a 100-bed COVID care facility at Air Force Station Jalahalli in Bengaluru.

The facility with the first 20 beds will be operational on May 6 with oxygen concentrators only. Once oxygen availability is ensured by the state government, the remaining 80 beds are expected to be operational by May 20.

Of the 100 beds, there will be 10 ICU beds and 40 beds with piped oxygen and the remaining 50 beds will have oxygen concentrators, according to a statement issued by MoD officials in Bengaluru.



The facility will be manned by specialists, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff provided by the Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru. Admission to the facility will be coordinated by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government through a nodal officer.

The Karnataka government has assured necessary support for pharmacy, oxygen and security, a statement from the MoD said.



The Indian Air Force is already at the forefront of ensuring oxygen and medical supplies from abroad and within India. For this, the Air Force transport fleet has been deployed on round the clock operations.