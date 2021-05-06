Tackling diarrhoea in kids in summer

Dr RAVI KIRAN By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Summers are comparatively difficult times for parents to take care of their children. The reasons are plenty: diarrhoea, rashes, heat stroke, seasonal infections, fever, dehydration are some summer issues that impact a baby’s comfort. Diarrhoea is passing loose or watery stools three or more times in 24 hours. When it is associated with blood in stool with or without mucus it is called dysentery.

Dysentery is usually due to bacterial infection and can be dangerous. The causes of diarrhoea vary according to the age of the child. Usually it is water borne or food borne. Availability of potable water, basic hygiene and clean cooking, storing and dispensing of food along with hand washing and health education about infections are the basic requirements.

What causes diarrhoea in the newborns in summer?

Newborns have a developing immune system that makes them more prone to infections. The best feed for a newborn is exclusive breastfeeding for six months. Breastfed babies are protected as breast milk passes on antibodies to newborns. However, for babies who are formula milk and bottle-fed, bottle hygiene with sterilization before each feed would mitigate the risk to an extent.

Signs of diarrhoea to watch out for

Diarrhoeal diseases and resulting dehydration are responsible for about 1.2 million child deaths every year. Of these 50 per cent are preventable by simple hydration with ORS and appropriate availability of healthcare, another 15-20% benefit from rightly diagnosed infection and treatment. Symptoms of mild to moderate dehydration include dry mouth, dry eyes (tearless cry), weakness, flushed face, passing less urine than usual (keep an eye on fewer wet nappies in babies and toddlers), irritability, listlessness.

In case of severe dehydration, a child may have sunken eyes, cheeks, belly or a sunken fontanelle (the soft spot on the top of the head in babies and toddlers), listlessness or fainting, refusal of liquids, dull/unwell appearance, wrinkled skin (skin pinch stays wrinkled), bloated abdomen, rapid breathing, no urine for 6-8 hours at a stretch. (The author is a senior consultant for paediatrics and neonatalogy at Sakra World Hospital)

TIPS TO KEEP THE STOMACH COOL

Smaller meals: Give kids smaller meals at shorter intervals, add greens and fresh fruits

Hydration: Make them have enough fluids such as water, milk, buttermilk, coconut water, mango panna

Herbs: Add herbs such as coriander, fennel seeds, cilantro and ginger. They enhance digestion, absorb gas, lessen stress and enhance blood circulation in the digestive system.