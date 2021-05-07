STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IISc finds spot in QS top 200 rankings

Published: 07th May 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

ndian Institute of Science

File Photo of Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express Photo Services)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) is the topmost Indian institute as per the QS University Rankings out on Thursday. It stands at rank 172 globally, 20 places lower than its 2020 ranking. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru is ranked second in the country with a global ranking of 185, one place lower than last year’s rank. Almost all of the Indian institutes on the top 500 list have dropped down a few places from the previous year.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) placed third in India with a global ranking of 193. Last year it had ranked 182 globally.Next among the handful of Indian institutes to feature on the list was the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) at 275, from 271 in 2020.Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP) stands at 314 and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) at 350. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) was  the only institute that retained its position at 383 from last year. The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) stands at 470 globally. Last year it had ranked 491. 

The QS  World  University  Rankings used six  simple  metrics to capture university performance -- academic reputation (40%),eEmployer reputation (10%) , faculty/student ratio (20%), citations  per faculty (20%), international faculty ratio (5%), international student ratio(5%),  and academic reputation (40%).The top three global institutes as the rankings are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, and Harvard University in the USA.

