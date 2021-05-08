STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM must ask mutts to chip in, says AH Vishwanath

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath said religious mutts that benefited from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's donations immensely, must come forward and help the needy in this hour of crisis.

AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP MLC AH Vishwanath said religious mutts that benefited from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's donations immensely, must come forward and help the needy in this hour of crisis. He said the Chief Minister, who gave hundreds of crores of rupees to mutts from the state exchequer, must ask them to reciprocate now. "Mutts must come forward to supply medicine, food and whatever is possible, as people are struggling. Those mutts running health and other allied institutions must reserve beds and also provide manpower to cater to the needs of patients," he said.

Clarifying that he has nothing personal against the Chief Minister, the MLC felt the powerhouse called the Chief Minister's Office has lost its sheen, and wanted it to be more dynamic and responsive. He said the CM should have stopped the deputy commissioners of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, who were involved in mudslinging, from going to the public as a probe has been ordered.

"We are not at the mercy of officials," he said. Stating that the BBMP bed scam has tarnished the image of the government as it was exposed by a ruling party MP, he said: "Tejasvi Surya has done a great job." He urged District Minister S T Somashekar not to go by officials' version, and instead, visit hospitals. He said Karnataka should follow the Andhra Pradesh government model, which has announced that private and government hospitals should provide treatment as the bills will be paid by the government.

