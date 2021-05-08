STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Damage done: 16 Covid war room staffers worry about future

War rooms across the city are posing a gloomy picture for the past two days.

Published: 08th May 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

COVID care centre

COVID patients in a quarantine facility in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: War rooms across the city are posing a gloomy picture for the past two days. Repeated persuasion by BBMP staffers, nodal officers and even agencies is having little impact. Many are not keen to return to work citing safety, harassment and even embarrassment. But to ensure that citizens do not suffer, BBMP joint commissioners of each zone have told agencies to make sure there is no staff crunch.

But it had little impact as the rumour got around that the 16 minority community staffers, whose names Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya had read out at the South Zone war room, were sacked. This left many staffers demotivated and unwilling to work, with others saying there is no professionalism. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and South Zone Special Commissioner Thulasi Maddineni clarified that the employees have not been sacked, but their service is on hold till the inquiry is completed.

The heads of Crystal Agency, which is handling South Zone war room, also stated that no one had been sacked. “I am a commerce graduate. I have experience of wo rking wi th three other agencies. Though salary was less, I volunteered to work in the war room as a telecaller because in this pandemic I wanted to help society. My father is an autorickshaw driver. I also drive his auto to feed my family, but now if I am called a terrorist, I don’t want to work with BBMP or any government agency ever,” said one of the 16 employees whose name the MP had read out.

Another person said, “This was my first job. With this image of being a Muslim, terrorist and being sacked, who will employ me now? I took this job as it was lockdown period and my parents are also out of job. Is this how the government treats those who help during the pandemic?” Many others refused to talk. Their family members said they were not keen to send their brothers or sons to work at war rooms because of the ill-treatment they faced.

Meanwhile, to ensure that those working in the war rooms are not demotivated and don’t walk out, BBMP officials are holding counselling sessions, giving them pep talks, organising lunch and distributing sweet boxes.

The managements in some war rooms are also organising iftaar meals. Meanwhile, a BBMP official said, “We are even organising games to keep them happy. Otherwise they are so upset that they are not even interested in answering calls. We are also posting nodal officers to the war rooms t o constantly interact with the staffers.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid war room BBMP Covid duty COVID 19 Tejasvi Surya
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp