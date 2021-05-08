STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spirit of summer

Ah, the temperature is rising and summer is definitely upon us here in Bengaluru.

By GOUTHAM JAYKUMAR
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ah, the temperature is rising and summer is definitely upon us here in Bengaluru. This season is also known for its bountiful supply of tropical fruits. When we talk about fruits during summer, we think of mango, pineapple, watermelon or litchi. These fruits, when carefully paired with compatible spirits, make for a great refreshing and cooling drink on a warm summer day. Summer cocktails usually bring to mind the picture of a serene sea, salt air and swaying coconut trees.

When it comes to popular drinks during these times, the pina colada is the most common. This drink expresses the beautiful flavours of pineapple and coconuts paired with rum.

Another option is an iced drink like a frozen daiquiri, paired with summer fruits like mangoes, watermelon, strawberries or even passion fruit. There’s also a nice pitcher of sangria, which can be consumed with a choice of fruit chunks in them to nibble on at the end of a glass.

Some of us love summer just because it’s the season for mangoes, the king of fruits. Adding some chunks of mangoes in your drink or pairing it with certain herbs to elevate the freshness of the drink is also a refreshing option. Some fruits also have added benefits in the guise of healthy minerals and vitamins.

Watermelon, for instance, is a great source of vitamin A and C, and one can pair it with rum, vodka or gin to make an invigorating cocktail that could prevent skin damage due to the summer sun, which could really ruin a holiday! Another beautiful summer fruit to use in cocktails is the humble guava.

This is my favourite. Replacing guava juice for tomato juice in a traditional Bloody Mary gives it that unusual tang and is my perfect trick to beat the summer heat. Cheers! (The author is the head mixologist at Ikigai)

