STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tejasvi Surya visits Covid war room to apologise for slur, staffers pull off sting op

He even offered some bizarre solutions to deal with the mess.

Published: 08th May 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

MP Tejasvi Surya reportedly visited the BBMP war room on Thursday and expressed regret

BENGALURU: Hiding from media cameras, and even his own team, MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday night visited the South Zone war room to apologise to the staffers whom he had publicly insulted just two days ago. Though he made it clear there should be no audio or video recording of his visit, BBMP staffers did not quite trust him, and carried out a sting operation. They recorded his conversation with the staffers and even took photographs of him talking to them and apologising.

He even offered some bizarre solutions to deal with the mess. While Surya's official Twitter handle @offtejasvisurya said: "With No News, they create fake news", the audio and photographs shared with TNIE present a different story.

Surya was at the war room at 7pm Thursday, and waited in the parking lot before visiting the staffers at 7.30pm, when the crowd was thin. In the audio he is heard saying: "I am really sorry. It was not my intention. My aim was to help for beds, not to leak numbers or put people down. I understand your problem that your numbers have been leaked and you are getting calls. I am not saying all are responsible, but some are and they have been arrested." He also tried to offer solutions like: "Change your numbers. I will give you all new SIM cards. Switch off your mobile phones for 2-3 days and those harassing you will stop. Take calls only from family members and known people and ignore the rest, like I do."

These solutions, however, did not go down well with the staffers who questioned him as to how their numbers got leaked, and how could they change their personal numbers which were linked to bank accounts and other government records. Surya tried to put the blame on the agency and BBMP officials, saying they had made the staffers' numbers public and they had gone viral.

Since the numbers are on various social media platforms, difficult to delete them, he said, and offered to file a police complaint on their behalf. "The issue will die down in 4-5 days time, until then please bear... the best thing is to ignore and switch off your phones... I had to inquire because my voters were questioning me," he said. To make up for the damage, he said,

"As soon as vaccines for those above 18 years come to South Zone, you will be given the first dose and I will take it with you." The staffers later told TNIE: “If the MP thought he can do a sting, well, we can too. We don't believe a word he says. It is because of him that many have not come back and some are going to be removed. The future of youth is now at stake.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya BBMP bengaluru bed allocation scam Covid War Room
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp