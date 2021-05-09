Metro Airport line tender deadline extended by BMRCL due to lockdown

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited KR Puram to KIA Metro line via Hebbal is set to get further delayed due to the raging covid pandemic. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, which was set to finalise the tenders for this Reach 2B line by next week has now extended it by one more month. The new deadline would be June 14.

The Centre had given its clearance for the 38.44 km line with 17 stations airport line on April 20 and the contract was to be awarded by May 15. The line is set to come up at a cost of Rs 14,788 crore with a completion period of five years.

BMRCL Managing Director Rakesh Singh said the postponement became inevitable since many documents require physical submission, which was not possible presently. “Due to lockdown, many bidders requested for extension of tenders submission. Considering the travel restrictions, we have extended it.” The contract for completing balance works in the terminated contract for Reach 6E has been extended from May 21 to June 21.

The contract involves the construction of an elevated viaduct from Jyothipuram station to KIA terminals and 15 elevated stations enroute. Road widening and utility diversions are a part of it.

Singh also inspected ongoing works at the Jayadeva Interchange Metro station. “There were some delays at a few places. So, I was trying to understand the matter. We also had to sort out some land acquisition issues with Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) and so had to meet their representatives,” he said.

General Manager, BMRCL Land Acquistions, M S Channapagoudar told TNIE that the issue pertained to 2000 square metres that Metro wanted for its Electronic City (1) station and a viaduct on the R V Road-Bommasandra Line. “The High Court has now asked NICE to hand over the land to Karnataka Industrial and Development Board by May 13. It has also asked the Special Land Acquisition Officer to fix the compensation that can be paid for the land.”