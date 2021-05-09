STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Metro Airport line tender deadline extended by BMRCL due to lockdown

The Centre had given its clearance for the 38.44 km line with 17 stations airport line on April 20 and the contract was to be awarded by May 15.

Published: 09th May 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro train

Bengaluru metro train. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited KR Puram to KIA Metro line via Hebbal is set to get further delayed due to the raging covid pandemic. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, which was set to finalise the tenders for this Reach 2B line by next week has now extended it by one more month. The new deadline would be June 14.

The Centre had given its clearance for the 38.44 km line with 17 stations airport line on April 20 and the contract was to be awarded by May 15. The line is set to come up at a cost of Rs 14,788 crore with a completion period of five years.

BMRCL Managing Director Rakesh Singh said the postponement became inevitable since many documents require physical submission, which was not possible presently. “Due to lockdown, many bidders requested for extension of tenders submission. Considering the travel restrictions, we have extended it.” The contract for completing balance works in the terminated contract for Reach 6E has been extended from May 21 to June 21.

The contract involves the construction of an elevated viaduct from Jyothipuram station to KIA terminals and 15 elevated stations enroute. Road widening and utility diversions are a part of it.

Singh also inspected ongoing works at the Jayadeva Interchange Metro station. “There were some delays at a few places. So, I was trying to understand the matter. We also had to sort out some land acquisition issues with Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) and so had to meet their representatives,” he said.

General Manager, BMRCL Land Acquistions, M S Channapagoudar told TNIE that the issue pertained to 2000 square metres that Metro wanted for its Electronic City (1) station and a viaduct on the R V Road-Bommasandra Line. “The High Court has now asked NICE to hand over the land to Karnataka Industrial and Development Board by May 13. It has also asked the Special Land Acquisition Officer to fix the compensation that can be paid for the land.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMRC Namma Metro bengaluru metro
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp