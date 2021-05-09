Texas Instruments to set up 86 ICU beds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Texas Instruments on Saturday announced setting up of 86 critical care beds in a modular ICU unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru. Given as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the ICU unit will come up at an investment of Rs 3 crore and will be ready in 3-4 weeks.

The announcement was made after a delegation consisting of Santhosh Kumar, President and MD, Texas Instruments, Rajesh Khush, Director (Corporate Affairs), Gaurav Jabulee, Asia Legal Director and Shetul Thakrar, Director (Finance and Operations), met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday.

Yediyurappa said the government wants to partner with more corporates to enhance health infrastructure in a quick time. “I appreciate and thank Texas Instruments... I appeal to all corporates join hands with Government in this battle against the pandemic,” he said.