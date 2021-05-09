With worsening Covid second wave, mental stress disorders go up in Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: It’s been three months since Bheemappa N, a lecturer at a private college, lost his father to Covid, but he is still unable to cope with the loss.

Every night, he relives those days in his sleep, and mutters, “Switch off the ventilator machine, I am unable to sleep. Doctor said only if oxygen level drops, should he be given oxygen. Please help, doctor… he is falling ill.”

Bheemappa is not alone in dealing with such traumatic situations.

Doctors at Nimhans and psychiatrists across the city confirm that cases of post-traumatic stress disorder are quite common, but they are seeing a significant rise in the number of such cases during the second wave, compared to last year.

Take the case of Sudheer M, who was under treatment for nearly a month.

“I can still hear the sound of the ventilator and drips. I get up at night and scream,” he said.

He says one day he yelled “Doctor, please save me!” at an office meeting.

Dr Pratima Murthy, head of Department of Psychiatry, Nimhans, explained that PTSD is normal and people usually suffer it for six months.

But it is important for them to talk it out and keep themselves occupied with some activities.

“While last year there was uncertainty, the second wave has created more fear, stress, anxiety and tension. Comparatively, cases have increased.”

Doctors at Nimhans said their helplines are getting numerous calls. The government, too, has started a helpline. It is not just patients and family members who are stressed, but even doctors, a psychiatrist with a private hospital said.

“I got a patient, a doctor on Covid duty for one year, who wants to quit his profession. Another doctor rushed into my clinic crying that he was unable to hear the pleas of a patient’s family members,” he added.

Dr K A Sekar, head of disaster management, Nimhans, said that when people grieve, it helps them come to terms with death.

“But now, they cannot and this adds to stress.Stress is higher because of the restrictions,” he added.