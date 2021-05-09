STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

With worsening Covid second wave, mental stress disorders go up in Bengaluru

It’s been three months since Bheemappa N, a lecturer at a private college, lost his father to Covid, but he is still unable to cope with the loss.

Published: 09th May 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been three months since Bheemappa N, a lecturer at a private college, lost his father to Covid, but he is still unable to cope with the loss.

Every night, he relives those days in his sleep, and mutters, “Switch off the ventilator machine, I am unable to sleep. Doctor said only if oxygen level drops, should he be given oxygen. Please help, doctor… he is falling ill.”

Bheemappa is not alone in dealing with such traumatic situations.

Doctors at Nimhans and psychiatrists across the city confirm that cases of post-traumatic stress disorder are quite common, but they are seeing a significant rise in the number of such cases during the second wave, compared to last year.

Take the case of Sudheer M, who was under treatment for nearly a month.

“I can still hear the sound of the ventilator and drips. I get up at night and scream,” he said.

He says one day he yelled “Doctor, please save me!” at an office meeting.

Dr Pratima Murthy, head of Department of Psychiatry, Nimhans, explained that PTSD is normal and people usually suffer it for six months.

But it is important for them to talk it out and keep themselves occupied with some activities.

“While last year there was uncertainty, the second wave has created more fear, stress, anxiety and tension. Comparatively, cases have increased.”

Doctors  at Nimhans said their helplines are getting numerous calls. The government, too, has started a helpline. It is not just patients and family members who are stressed, but even doctors, a psychiatrist with a private hospital said.

“I got a patient, a doctor on Covid duty for one year, who wants to quit his profession. Another doctor rushed into my clinic crying that he was unable to hear the pleas of a patient’s family members,” he added.

Dr K A Sekar, head of disaster management, Nimhans, said that when people grieve, it helps them come to terms with death.

“But now, they cannot and this adds to stress.Stress is higher because of the restrictions,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID second wave mental health Coronavirus Karnataka Lockdown
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp