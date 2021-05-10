Ventilators from China arrive in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : China has sent life-saving equipment like oxygen concentrators and ventilators to Bengaluru and the cargo was given clearance on priority at the Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday.

According to a top official, "The Red Cross Society of China has donated 100 oxygen concentrators, 40 ventilators and five BPAP Systems, worth Rs 4.5 crore in total. The Indian Red Cross Society has imported them." The equipment will be donated to government hospitals in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

"The goods landed at the Kempegowda International Airport by a chartered flight on Sunday at 3 pm and clearance was given by the Customs within two hours. Terminal charges have also been waived," the official said.