STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Borders no bar for these doctors

Bengaluru-based telemedicine platform gives patients access to expert medical consultation from across the globe

Published: 11th May 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  What if you could access medical consultation and advice from experts while sitting at home? Bengalurubased telemedicine platform Board of Doctors allows you to do just that. Founded by well-known dermatologist and head of dermatology at Manipal Hospital, Dr Mukta Sachdev, IT professional Sanjay Taneja and corporate head Shweta Shetty, Board of Doctors provides patients the opportunity to consult specialist doctors from India and across the world.

The platform aims at providing online consultation with senior and experienced medical professionals, who can provide advice, including second opinions for complex cases and curation of panels of multidisciplinary doctors, said Sachdev. “The patients can be assured of access to specialists on one single platform irrespective of the hospitals that the doctors are aligned to or the cities they are located in,” she added. Currently more than 100 doctors from various specialties are on board the platform. “Doctors are being onboarded every week.

The first set of doctors from overseas is being onboarded in the next few days, making it the go-to platform for primary and second opinions not just with super specialists and sub-specialists in India but also with those based in the UK and US,” Sachdev says. She says that the need for an online platform of health specialists has long been felt, especially for chronic and critical ailments.

“Every patient is looking for an expert second opinion to endorse the prognosis and treatment. That is the needgap we were looking to fill,” she said. The dermatologist said that after the first lockdown was announced last year and telemedicine guidelines were revised by the government to allow virtual consultation, many of the states’ medical councils had banned and not recognised online consultations. “Our platform for second opinions was still under development at that point in time when we had to double up and go live.

The adoption of telemedicine by the common man for primary consultations was almost instantaneous and we have seen that boardofdoctors. com is being used for primary, follow-up and second opinions since its launch,” she added. With the pandemic continuing, the online platform is also offering services to Covid-19 patients. Taneja has 25 years of experience in the IT sector and has managed the IT infrastructure at NASA and Mergers & Acquisition at Life Technologies, a Biotech company based in the USA. Shetty had a long association with the Coffee Day group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp