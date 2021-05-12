Disturbed over Covid news from Bengaluru, Dubai-based NRI rushes 150 oxygen concentrators

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: He could not watch silently the horrible images and news of his city in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, with people dying for want of oxygen. Old Bengalurean and non-resident Indian (NRI) Eugene Mayne, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tristar Group, decided to ship oxygen concentrators to St Martha’s Hospital in Bengaluru, without much ado. Tristar is a liquid and chemical logistics company headquartered in Dubai. It has a presence in 21 countries across three continents.

On May 10, Mayne sent 150 oxygen concentrators to St Martha’s Hospital from Respironics EverFlo and Philips. They weigh 14kg and emit less than 45dBA. Each unit is a compact oxygen machine that can provide respiratory respite to those who may require up to five litres of oxygen flow per minute. They were shipped from Poland to Bengaluru.

“We received the oxygen concentrators from Eugene Mayne on May 10. They are timely and of immense help to the hospital and our patients. We can use them in the Covid ward and restrict the use of liquid medical oxygen for our patients in the ICU and high dependency units (HDUs),” said Sister Gracy, Sister Superior, St Martha’s Hospital.

Mayne said it was very difficult for him to see his countrymen and women battling all odds to save lives. “We hope this small initiative will provide the much-needed recourse to hundreds of people who need oxygen to breathe. It is a universal human right,” he added. “We are a business with purpose, and saving lives is an integral part of our corporate strategy. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow citizens in India,” added the Dubai-based NRI.