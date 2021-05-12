STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Triaging centres to come up in all assembly segments

In another notification, Gupta directed hospitals that the initial period of admission of patients should be 10 days after which, based on their condition, they should be discharged.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai hold a virtual meeting with managements of private hospitals on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To bring down the last-minute rush of critical patients to hospitals, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday directed that triaging centres should be set up in all Assembly constituencies. 

Listing out the specifications for the centres, Gupta said these should function round-the-clock with doctors and other medical staffers working in three shifts. The centres should also be well connected to the nearest hospital so that patients can be sent immediately. Sufficient number of ambulances should be attached to the centre to transport patients, he said. 

“Each centre should be a walk-in facility for anyone to get tested and seek medical advice. The centre should also be connected to the nearest Covid Care Centre. Triaging should be done in all CCCs. Walk-in patients should also be taken to CCCs for triaging, and if their condition is bad, they should be admitted to the CCC immediately,” he added.

In another notification, Gupta directed hospitals that the initial period of admission of patients should be 10 days after which, based on their condition, they should be discharged. For extension of treatment, hospitals should update onlinr once every five days. If this is not done, a patient will be considered discharged. “To avoid any more confusion, Arogya Mitras should visit hospitals and interact with nodal officials in help desks and verify the details,” Gupta said.

