Kin of deceased Covid patient destroy equipment worth Rs 4 lakh

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over the death of their father at the Railway Hospital, his daughters on Wednesday destroyed a crucial delivery apparatus in the ICU ward alleging negligence by doctors.The 61-year-old, who had recently retired, had tested Covid positive and was admitted to the ward in a critical condition on Tuesday. According to a highly placed source, the family members vandalised the ICU ward around 4.30 pm.

“The family, comprising his two adult daughters and wife, got very emotional when they were told about his death. In an irate mood, they broke the High Flow Nasal Oxygen Delivery Apparatus that costs around Rs 4 lakh,” a source said.

The family also blamed the staff for medical negligence, another source said. A railway official, however, ruled out any negligence. “When the patient was brought in, his oxygen level was lower than 70. The chest CT score at the time of admission showed 22/25 too, which is by itself a very bad condition.”

Another source familiar with the incident said that there is a minor background matter to the incident. “When the family members brought food from home on Tuesday, they were not allowed inside to feed him. They were put off with the incident already and nursed a grudge towards the staff.”

However, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Meera Patil claimed that no untoward incident had taken place.