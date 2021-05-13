STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No ID required at Indira Canteens to get free food: BBMP chief

Earlier, the commissioner visited Indira Canteens in the city to check the quality and process of distributing free food packets to the poor.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Staff collect Aadhaar and ID proof for food distribution at an Indira Canteen in Dasarahalli on Wednesday | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Indira canteen staffers came under fire for seeking identity cards from those wanting to avail the state government’s free food scheme, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said no such ID was required. Staffers of many Indira canteens across the city were seen noting down details of those visiting to collect food packets along with phone numbers and identity cards with many staffers even turning away many poor, famished citizens for not having ID cards and phone numbers.

While in some places, citizens came forward to help the destitute, labourers, migrant workers and the poor who were being denied food packets due to the non-availability of ID cards, in other places media highlighted the issue drawing the attention of officials. The process was to keep track of how many food packets were being distributed and to avoid duplicity. Within hours, the BBMP commissioner said officials had been intimated that no such demands for ID cards, photos or phone numbers should be made while distributing food packets. 

“No identification proof/mobile numbers of beneficiary is required for distribution of food packets to poor people, migrants and workers at Indira Canteens. Officials have been instructed the same during my visit to Indira Kitchen this morning. #BBMP is committed to help everyone in need,” Gaurav Gupta announced via his social media pages. 

Earlier, the commissioner visited Indira Canteens in the city to check the quality and process of distributing free food packets to the poor. Gupta even ate at one of the Indira kitchens to check the quality. “The food packets will be distributed freely until the end of lockdown. There are 15 Indira Canteen kitchens in the city. The food prepared in these kitchens will be taken to the Indira Canteens and served to the beneficiaries. BBMP aims to distribute three lakh packets a day comprising three meal packets per day for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Gupta added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indira Canteen BBMP bengaluru FREE FOOD
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp