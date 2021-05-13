SHOCKING: Woman spends two days with dead bodies of mother, brother

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman and her son were found dead at their residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Wednesday. The son tested positive for Covid-19 recently. The woman’s 47-year-old daughter spent two days with the bodies of the duo, the police said. The deceased are Aryamba (65) and her son Harish (45), an employee of a private company. The family lived in BEML Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Police said the incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon, when Praveen, a tenant living in same building, turned up at the police station and reported that a foul smell was emanating from his landlord’s house. Police rushed to the spot and found Harish’s partially decomposed near the window of the living room.

“The police broke open the door to find a woman coming out of a room. She appeared exhausted while her mother’s partially decomposed body was found in the room. It was learnt that three of them live in the house and the woman, identified as Srilakshmi (47), was mentally challenged and unmarried. It is suspected that her mother and brother died about two days ago and she spent two days with their bodies,” the police said.

Investigations revealed that Harish had taken a Rapid Antigen Test on April 25 and tested positive. “It is suspected that his mother also contracted the virus and both succumbed to it. However, we are awaiting medical tests to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the police added. The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a case of unnatural death and are further investigating.