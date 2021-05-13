STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

SHOCKING: Woman spends two days with dead bodies of mother, brother

Police rushed to the spot and found Harish’s partially decomposed near the window of the living room.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman and her son were found dead at their residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Wednesday. The son tested positive for Covid-19 recently. The woman’s 47-year-old daughter spent two days with the bodies of the duo, the police said. The deceased are Aryamba (65) and her son Harish (45), an employee of a private company. The family lived in BEML Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Police said the incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon, when Praveen, a tenant living in same building, turned up at the police station and reported that a foul smell was emanating from his landlord’s house. Police rushed to the spot and found Harish’s partially decomposed near the window of the living room.

“The police broke open the door to find a woman coming out of a room. She appeared exhausted while her mother’s partially decomposed body was found in the room. It was learnt that three of them live in the house and the woman, identified as Srilakshmi (47), was mentally challenged and unmarried. It is suspected that her mother and brother died about two days ago and she spent two days with their bodies,” the police said.

Investigations revealed that Harish had taken a Rapid Antigen Test on April 25 and tested positive. “It is suspected that his mother also contracted the virus and both succumbed to it. However, we are awaiting medical tests to ascertain the exact cause of death,” the police added. The Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a case of unnatural death and are further investigating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dead bodies bengaluru COVID 19 covid death
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp