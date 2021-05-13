Your guide to Covid-19 care

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most of us know people who have contracted Covid- 19 and yet, there may still be many questions in our minds about what to do should we or our loved ones come down with the disease. Dr. Ranjan Shetty, HOD & Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, answers some of these questions.

How can people plan home isolation?

It is sensible to pre-plan for home isolation, especially for families having older members with medical problems. Each home should have a digital thermometer and pulse oximeter to keep monitoring their vitals and stay connected with the family physician for medication and management.

What is self proning and how important is it during Covid-19 infection?

Self proning (lying on your tummy or sideways to increase oxygenation) is done if the oxygen saturation has dipped below 93%. However, such patients should be in regular contact with their doctor so that other medications are also started immediately. Proning is a temporary measure. Oxygen saturation of below 93% also means that medical care is essential.

Is the ‘6-minute walk’ test important for Covid-19 patients?

Patients should check their oxygen saturation at least three times a day both at rest and after walking for 5-6 minutes. In both conditions, the oxygen saturation should be above 94%. If it goes below 94%, make sure to contact your doctor immediately.

Who should opt for the home-care facilities that are set up by hospitals?

Home-care facilities provided by major hospitals can be utilized by 2 groups of people. Covid-19 patients

  • who are asymptomatic, or with mild symptoms and those who have no facilities at home to self-isolate due to the presence of high-risk people. They should isolate themselves in these centres where they will be monitored by health professionals and where necessities like bathroom facilities, food, drinking water, etc are provided. Patients with moderate
  • symptoms such as fever, changes in the CT scan, with a bare minimum requirement of oxygen can also benefit. In these facilities, life-saving treatments are started at the right time.

However, home-care facilities are not appropriate for patients with severe symptoms, and they must be admitted to a hospital. Is it possible to have a Covid emergency medical room (EMR) in apartments?

Hospitals are assisting apartments in setting up an in-situ EMR facility for Covid patients in an emergency. Covid patients in EMR can be taken care of until medical help arrives or a patient is unable to secure admission to the medical centre. They provide all the required setup, equipment, training to designated members, bed, oxygenator, virtual nursing and physician support. Recently, Manipal Hospitals started an initiative of creating Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs) that can handle pat ient s in thei r own apartments.

Comments





