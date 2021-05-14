Team of 50 doctors from Mumbai to soon help BBMP in triaging

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the drastic surge in Covid cases resulting in increasing demand for medical staffers at triaging centres and Covid Care Centres, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and health department are now getting help from Mumbai. The need was felt after citizens complained on Thursday and after the government opened walk-in triaging centres.

A team of 50 doctors will soon land in the city to help the civic body in conducting triaging. They will not only share the workload, but will also train new recruits and staffers in triaging and medical care.On Thursday, many people were shooed away by security guards at some centres and were told to come only with an appointment. In some others, people were sent away due to insufficient medical staff.

“A woman from a lower income group was sent away by a security guard at Navyashree International Hotel in Mahadevapura zone. She was told to take an appointment. The woman needed immediate medical help as her oxygen level was dropping. So, we, members of Whitefield and surrounding areas, are now pooling in resources to help her as she was put into a private hospital,” said a member of Whitefield Rising.

A similar case was reported at HAL where a patient was sent away due to insufficient medical facilities. In East zone, patients were told to go back as staff at these centres said they did not have doctors and that people should come in only after taking an appointment.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta clarified that people need not take appointments for triaging. “Marshals will be deployed to ensure that there are no such incidents. Each centre has a doctor. Now more will be added. Retired doctors and final-year medical students are also being roped in. Once additional doctors come in, ward-wise CCCs and triaging centres will be opened up,” he said.