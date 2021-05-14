With no PHCs even during pandemic, Electronics City a tech hub only for name?

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “We are the tech and industrial hub of Bengaluru only in name. In reality, our condition is pathetic. Even during the present Covid-19 second wave, we do not have a primary health centre (PHC), and have to go to Jigani, Anekal or Attibele for any medical aid,” lamented Mani Rajan, a resident of a locality near the Electronics City Industrial Township Area (ELCITA).

Though Electronics City, which houses industries and tech offices, comes under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits, residents of villages around the township have to depend on Bommanahalli zone, Bengaluru South taluk, or even the Anekal panchayat for help. The nearest government or private hospital is around 4-7 km away from villages like Veerasandra, Hulimanagala, Doddatoguru and Konappan Agrahara.

During the first wave last year, many of the residents had requested the government to set up a temporary PHC, but nothing came of it, said Maneesh L, a resident of Veerasandra. “We relied on the war rooms in Anekal and Bommanahalli, and continue to do so this year too. We are worried because the government and doctors are saying that the situation will get bad.”

Members of the township authority said that around 50,000 people reside around the area, but civil and medical infrastructure is lacking. “Residents require testing, triaging, vaccination, inquiry or even basic medical aid. We do get help from 1912, 108, Bommanahalli or Anekal taluk, but these are far off. There is a need for a centre in our neighbourhood, especially in this pandemic. We had proposed to set up a centre inside the township, but we lack space,” a member said.

Compounding matters, there is confusion not just among citizens, but also officials as to which jurisdiction the villages come under. While the office of the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner said that the villages fall under BBMP South limits, the BBMP joint commissioners of South and Bommanahalli zones said that the area comes under Anekal or Bengaluru Rural district limits, and not under them.

Bengaluru South tahsildar Shivappa H Lamani said that only some villages come under his jurisdiction and the rest are under the civic body. Noofficials from Anekal panchayat were available for comment.