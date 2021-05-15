STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation to reduce buses plying to international airport

Pnly six Vayu Vajra buses were being run between the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic and the airport daily, while buses from all other locations in the city had been cancelled.

Published: 15th May 2021 03:59 AM

BMTC bus

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The BMTC has further reduced the number of buses being operated to the Kempegowda International Airport due to poor patronage. On account of the lockdown, only six Vayu Vajra buses were being run between the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic and the airport daily, while buses from all other locations in the city had been cancelled. 

"We were running six buses which operated 22 trips daily. They have now been reduced to four, which run only 15 trips. Each trip permits only 22 passengers on board owing to the need to maintain social distancing. However, we are getting only five or six passengers per trip," a senior BMTC official told The New Indian Express.

Pointing out that the average occupancy figure was only 25 per cent, the official said they were closely monitoring it. "There has been a huge dip in flyers and there is a fear of travelling. If this trend continues, we will reduce our trips further," he added.

