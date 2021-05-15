STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: In a big relief, Koramangala & Challaghatta Valley sewage treatment plant gets going

The project was to be in place by July last year, but labour shortage amidst the first wave of the pandemic delayed it as work stopped for three months.

The STP near Bellandur lake

The STP near Bellandur lake. (Photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : After many decades of waste water between Majestic and Koramangala flowing through the storm water drain, a sewerage network that would transport it all to a treatment plant has been readied by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), located upstream of the Bellandur Lake releases treated water into the lake, rejuvenating it to some extent. The project was to be in place by July last year, but labour shortage amidst the first wave of the pandemic delayed it as work stopped for three months.

Elaborating on the Koramangala & Challaghatta Valley (K & C) project, BWSSB Chairman N Jayaram told The New Indian Express, "BWSSB began the work a year ago. We laid a 16-km network from Shanthala Silks (in Majestic) to Bellandur Lake. For the last 70 years, sewage was being released into the SWD and lakes. It has finally been stopped."

"To adhere to the deadline laid down by the National Green Tribunal with regard to Bellandur Lake, the staff worked 24x7. The plant which can treat up to 150 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage water became operational recently," he added.

To facilitate this, an Intermediate STP with a capacity of 210 MLD that pumps sewage water up to the KC Valley STP, was launched by the CM at the National Games Village at Koramangala in September 2020. The project, which aims to generate sludge from which power can be generated, is yet to be readied, Jayaram said. 

When the minor irrigation department puts in place pipelines, the treated water can be taken to Anekal taluk, he added. BWSSB Waste Water Management Chief Engineer KC Gangadhar said, "The completion of the work by us will allow the BBMP to start its K100 Water Ways project."

