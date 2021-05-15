COVID-19: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike increases triaging centres to 26

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now if there is a delay from 1912 helpline or Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in your tele-triaging, you can walk into the nearest triaging centre for help and also for direct admission to COVID care centres.

The BBMP on Friday increased the number of triaging centres from eight, one in each zone, to 26, and it plans to set up 60 centres in the first phase. The additional centres came up after citizens complained to the BBMP that the number of centres was less and they lacked proper facilities.

"We have not just corrected the anomalies in the first eight, but also increased them to 26. A nodal officer has been placed in each centre who is also the ward committee nodal secretary. A mobile phone has been kept in each centre for citizens to seek help," BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Friday.

"With this, the need to go through CHBMS portal for a bed in CCCs has been removed. Citizens can directly walk in to triaging centres or CCCs and based on their condition, bed will be allocated. We are also working on booking beds at hospitals directly from triaging centres soon," he added.

He was speaking to the media after taking feedback from citizens. He said that the government has been requested to ask private hospitals and PHANA to ensure that all hospitals, irrespective of their bed capacity, to register on the bed allocation portal.

They are also being told to give unoccupied beds to government as cases are rising. Of the 30,000 beds, 12,754 are with the government now.

On the rising complaints of discharge procedure taking 8-10 hours, Gupta said that hospitals and nodal officers have been told to create discharge lounges, where discharges are done within two hours and new patients are admitted in time. On Thursday, 1,300 people were discharged, 1,048 new bed bookings were made and the rest were stepped up in-house.

Another BBMP official said, "These walk-in triaging centres have been created to help patients whose condition would have worsened and they were not getting response from 1912 helpline or zonal war rooms. We are also working on getting doctors from these centres to visit people's homes for physical triaging."

Nodal officer, triaging, D Randeep said, "The technical advisory committee has told us to create 60 triaging centres. The remaining will come up as more facilities arrive. Ayush Hospitals and other places where beds are available will also be turned into triaging centres."

Another 240 tons of oxygen to arrive by trains today

BENGALURU: The Second and Third Oxygen Express trains will arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday carrying a total of 240 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen for Karnataka. Each train is carrying six cryogenic containers.

According to an official release, the second train will reach the Inland Container Depot at Whitefield at 5 am. It is on its way from Kalinganagar in Odisha with 120 tonnes of LMO. It began its trip at 3.10 am on Friday.

The third Oxygen Express to Karnataka was loaded from Tatanagar, in Jharkhand. It is expected to reach ICD-Whitefield at 5 pm on Saturday with 120 tonnes of LMO. It began its trip from Tatanagar at 12:40 pm on Friday, the release said.