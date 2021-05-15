STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Monsoon to arrive in Bengaluru by first week of June

An expert cited that under normal circumstances, after the monsoon touches the Kerala coast, it takes about 5-7 days to reach Bengaluru and can be expected by June 7.

Published: 15th May 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds dominate the evening sky in Bengaluru on Friday | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : After months of scorching heat, it’s time to look forward to rainy days. The South-West monsoon, which is expected to hit the Kerala coast by May 31, will reach Bengaluru by June 7, according to state officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

However, there could be a difference of 3-4 days, depending on the weather systems, they pointed out. The Director In-charge of IMD Bengaluru, CS Patil, told The New Indian Express that under normal circumstances, after the monsoon touches the Kerala coast, it takes about 5-7 days to reach Bengaluru and can be expected by June 7.

Sometimes, there are formation of weather systems due to which the arrival of monsoon is either advanced or delayed. But, at present, the rainfall, formation of systems and other patterns are favourable for the timely setting-in of the monsoon, he said.

  According to the India Meteorological Department  bulletin released on Friday, the monsoon onset progress over the Andaman Sea is May 22. At present, a depression is formed over Lakshadweep area and its neighbourhood. 

The depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and is very likely to move north-northwest and reach the Gujarat coast by May 18. This cross-Equitorial flow is likely to strengthen and deepen over the Bay of Bengal from May 20 and rainfall is likely to activate around 
May 21. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Bengaluru rains Bengaluru monsoon
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp